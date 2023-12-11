Sugarcane held for sugar: Will ethanol fall short?

As sugar demand is relatively inelastic, a shortfall could have meant price spikes that reserving cane juice might pre-empt. With Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, that risk is being mitigated. Yet, an ethanol shortage could arise too. While B-heavy molasses can be used as substitute feedstock for ethanol and the Centre has asserted that India’s blended-fuel ambitions won’t be hit, how smoothly this market intervention goes will be under watch. The country is aiming for 15% ethanol-blended fuel this year and 20% by 2025, but amid reports of anxiety over potential alcohol scarcity.

