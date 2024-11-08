Mint Quick Edit Jet Airways’ failed take-off: An IBC let-down
Summary
- The Supreme Court has ordered the liquidation of an airline that was in limbo for half a decade, although the Jalan Kalrock Consortium was expected to take it over. That confusion prevailed for so long over its revival plan reflects poorly on India’s bankruptcy process.
Revival hopes for Jet Airways received a mortal blow on Thursday as the Supreme Court ordered its liquidation. Since the non-operational airline’s acquisition bid-winner Jalan Kalrock Consortium had failed to infuse ₹350 crore as an initial tranche and meet other obligations under a resolution plan, the apex court said it was left with “no choice but to send Jet Airways into liquidation".