Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | The SC backs private property and thus prosperity
Summary
- India’s top court has held that all private property doesn’t qualify as “material resources of the community” that may be taken over by the state for the common good. This is welcome, given the role of property rights in economic success.
Private property rights are well recognized as a key factor in a country’s prosperity, with a stark contrast offered by communist regimes that abolished individual ownership. India’s “mixed economy" model took a nuanced approach.
