Sure, bank online, but beware muggers

As personal data gets harder to protect and online banking gets ever more bewildering, especially for older folk who find it difficult to keep up with shape-shifting websites and apps, Indians at large seem increasingly vulnerable to being ripped off. According to the annual report of our bank regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, cases of major frauds—involving sums of over ₹1 lakh—reported by banks added up to a total of ₹1.85 trillion in 2019-20. This total is more than double the previous year’s figure, though it includes cases of earlier years that only happened to be reported last financial year. There may be no way to estimate the actual misdeeds within a given year, nor is it clear how much of it was online, but it’s fair to assume that the problem is getting worse and the rise of net banking must share a big chunk of the blame.

Banks with online operations use double-verification protocols. The system assumes that an individual who accesses a bank account online by supplying a password—or thumb impression—and also has a registered mobile phone linked to it, so as to key in the one-time code that’s sent, must be an authentic client. Hackers, however, can sneakily install spyware on phones to grab all the data they need for robbery. This is the equivalent of a mugging at gunpoint. It’s very rare, but it happens. Dummy bank websites serve a similar purpose.

With people’s personal details of account numbers, IFSC codes, etc, all over the internet, there are easier ways for thieves to operate. Ever since banking went largely faceless, customers have found it difficult to get even a voice at the bank’s end to speak with. So, when nameless callers pretend to be calling from banks, too many recipients of such calls—especially those who’re befuddled by apps—are grateful rather than suspicious. Those who get vital information coaxed out of them, alas, end up suffering. While going online must surely have saved banks some money, it may be time for them to ponder the consequences of their receding brick-and-mortar presence.









