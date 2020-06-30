Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Survive today, save later

Survive today, save later

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 06:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The rate at which Indians are drawing out their provident fund savings has gone up. This is a clear sign of financial distress across the country. Expect economic demand to stay depressed for some time to come

Gone are the days when you saved for a brighter future. The focus of large numbers in formal sector employment seems to be on survival, plain and simple. As many as 2 million Indians are reported to have dipped into their employees’ provident fund (EPF) savings in just 20 days of June.

In March, the government had introduced a rule under which EPF subscribers could withdraw up to 75% of their savings, or three months’ basic pay and dearness allowance, from their PF accounts—whichever was lower. But even at the end of June, as Unlock 1.0 gives way to Unlock 2.0, household incomes seem to be under severe duress.

Most subscribers of the government savings scheme rely on their EPF accounts for retirement, and thus like to hold on to the money till that point. But since 1 April, nearly 5.6 million claims were made (and settled), a significant proportion of them this month alone. This is clearly a last-resort measure, since few other safe savings schemes offer the high rate of interest that PF accounts do. Personal finance experts say it is better to take a loan against one’s PF, if possible, since that would work out better.

Distress in India must be especially acute if PF accounts are being drawn down. It’s unlikely that this money is being used for asset purchases or other big-ticket expenses. Many of those applying for a withdrawal are those who have either lost their jobs or suffered major salary cuts, and need cash for essentials. This state of affairs points to depressed demand across the economy for some time to come.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(Photo: Mint)

EPFO adds nearly 14 mn subscribers in last two financial years

2 min read . 22 Jun 2020
ICICI Bank is the first in the industry to offer ‘Video KYC’ facility for opening salary accounts and availing a personal loan. (Mint)

ICICI Bank launches ‘Video KYC’ for savings account, personal loan, credit card

2 min read . 25 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout