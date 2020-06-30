Survive today, save later

Most subscribers of the government savings scheme rely on their EPF accounts for retirement, and thus like to hold on to the money till that point. But since 1 April, nearly 5.6 million claims were made (and settled), a significant proportion of them this month alone. This is clearly a last-resort measure, since few other safe savings schemes offer the high rate of interest that PF accounts do. Personal finance experts say it is better to take a loan against one’s PF, if possible, since that would work out better.