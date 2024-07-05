Mint Quick Edit | The World Cup is home after 17 years
Summary
- The Indian cricket team received a grand felicitation on their return, as they first met the PM in New Delhi and then joined a victory parade in Mumbai. Three of the triumphant team’s most valuable players are set to retire, but India’s cricket economy can be trusted to foster fresh talent.
Indian cricket team members received a grand felicitation on their return from Barbados as they first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi and then joined a victory parade in Mumbai where large street-side crowds cheered for the T20 World Cup winners as they passed atop an open bus in a procession.