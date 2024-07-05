Mint Quick Edit | The World Cup is home after 17 years

Indian cricket team members received a grand felicitation on their return from Barbados as they first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi and then joined a victory parade in Mumbai where large street-side crowds cheered for the T20 World Cup winners as they passed atop an open bus in a procession.

The welcome was fitting, given that this title win is only the second for India and ended a 17-year drought in this format of the game, one that has lasted since India’s win in the inaugural edition of the championship in 2007. The loss in the final of the one-day-format World Cup in November had left many hearts broken.

This time, however, the team came good and stayed unbeaten all the way to the final triumph. The team is now set for a major transition. Rohit Sharma, the triumphant team’s captain, Virat Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world, and Ravindra Jadeja, one of the world’s best all-rounders, have said they are retiring from the format.

Coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure has also come to an end. Their exits will leave big shoes to fill. But if there’s one thing India’s bustling cricket economy has ensured, it’s that the team is never short of aspirants.