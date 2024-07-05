Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | The World Cup is home after 17 years

Mint Quick Edit | The World Cup is home after 17 years

Livemint

  • The Indian cricket team received a grand felicitation on their return, as they first met the PM in New Delhi and then joined a victory parade in Mumbai. Three of the triumphant team’s most valuable players are set to retire, but India’s cricket economy can be trusted to foster fresh talent.

Indian cricket team members received a grand felicitation on their return as they joined a victory parade in Mumbai.

Indian cricket team members received a grand felicitation on their return from Barbados as they first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi and then joined a victory parade in Mumbai where large street-side crowds cheered for the T20 World Cup winners as they passed atop an open bus in a procession.

Indian cricket team members received a grand felicitation on their return from Barbados as they first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi and then joined a victory parade in Mumbai where large street-side crowds cheered for the T20 World Cup winners as they passed atop an open bus in a procession.

The welcome was fitting, given that this title win is only the second for India and ended a 17-year drought in this format of the game, one that has lasted since India’s win in the inaugural edition of the championship in 2007. The loss in the final of the one-day-format World Cup in November had left many hearts broken.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The welcome was fitting, given that this title win is only the second for India and ended a 17-year drought in this format of the game, one that has lasted since India’s win in the inaugural edition of the championship in 2007. The loss in the final of the one-day-format World Cup in November had left many hearts broken.

Also read: T20 WC Victory Parade: Mumbaikars win hearts as ambulance given right of way amid sea of cricket fans

This time, however, the team came good and stayed unbeaten all the way to the final triumph. The team is now set for a major transition. Rohit Sharma, the triumphant team’s captain, Virat Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world, and Ravindra Jadeja, one of the world’s best all-rounders, have said they are retiring from the format.

Coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure has also come to an end. Their exits will leave big shoes to fill. But if there’s one thing India’s bustling cricket economy has ensured, it’s that the team is never short of aspirants.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.