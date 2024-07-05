Mint Quick Edit | The World Cup is home after 17 years

The welcome was fitting, given that this title win is only the second for India and ended a 17-year drought in this format of the game, one that has lasted since India’s win in the inaugural edition of the championship in 2007. The loss in the final of the one-day-format World Cup in November had left many hearts broken.

Also read: T20 WC Victory Parade: Mumbaikars win hearts as ambulance given right of way amid sea of cricket fans This time, however, the team came good and stayed unbeaten all the way to the final triumph. The team is now set for a major transition. Rohit Sharma, the triumphant team’s captain, Virat Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world, and Ravindra Jadeja, one of the world’s best all-rounders, have said they are retiring from the format.