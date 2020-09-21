Taj Mahal: Now a squeeze of time more than a teardrop

The Taj Mahal in Agra has been reopened to the public after six long months of a covid-caused shutdown. While the 17th century mausoleum occupies a large expanse of land, visitors tend to swarm around its focal point—the graves under its dome of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Begum. Keeping people safely apart was found to be difficult. So, what has changed?

The Archeological Survey of India, entrusted with its upkeep, claims that various measures have been taken for the safety of tourists. In pre-covid times, the Taj would get about 7-8 million visitors in a year. With tourism more or less paralyzed across the world by the pandemic, the numbers will be far fewer. Entry is now allowed in two time slots, with total visitors capped at 5,000 per day. No more than five people may enter the main hall at a time. Tickets will be sold online, decreasing the risk of human contact at sales counters at the site.

How those norms will hold good once numbers swell to the daily maximum, though, remains fuzzy. Even with five-hour long slots, a hundred rounds of five-visitor lots would have to be ushered in and out within an hour. That’s less than a minute, a visit that would permit at best a glance at the central enclosure, enough to earn a been-there badge but most certainly not to admire floral motifs and other marble inlay work. But then, it’s possible a selfie from afar is all that most visitors want. Crowd management in the foreground of the Taj may yet turn out to be the real challenge.

