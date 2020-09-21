Taj Mahal: Now a squeeze of time more than a teardrop

How those norms will hold good once numbers swell to the daily maximum, though, remains fuzzy. Even with five-hour long slots, a hundred rounds of five-visitor lots would have to be ushered in and out within an hour. That’s less than a minute, a visit that would permit at best a glance at the central enclosure, enough to earn a been-there badge but most certainly not to admire floral motifs and other marble inlay work. But then, it’s possible a selfie from afar is all that most visitors want. Crowd management in the foreground of the Taj may yet turn out to be the real challenge.