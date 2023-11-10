Take a break, help raise productivity
In contrast with Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week, Motilal Oswal wants its employees to take breaks under its ‘Switch off from Work’ policy.
After N.R. Narayana Murthy’s call for 70-hour work weeks, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has struck a contrary note. The brokerage has reportedly adopted a policy called Switch Off from Work, aimed at giving employees a break. After a work stretch of 8-8.5 hours, they must relax—in the interest of an improved work-life balance and recharged grey cells. To prevent intrusions from work associates or overzealous bosses, the firm will shut down its email service in this ‘off’ period, so that no message can be sent or received.