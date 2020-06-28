Opinion | Take it off the block

On Sunday, to nobody’s surprise, the last date of bids for Air India was extended for the third time—to 31 August. This was done in response to requests from would-be bidders, according to its current owner, the central government. This suggests private interest in buying it. Yet, given how badly covid-19 has compressed demand for air travel, even if it finds buyers, it seems unlikely to sell for anything more than a pittance. It may be best, therefore, to call off the process entirely. The Centre’s ₹2.1 trillion disinvestment target this fiscal year was rendered unrealistic by the covid crisis anyway. If met it must be, then other stake sales would have to do it.