Tanishq’s self gag

It is unfortunate that Tanishq backed down. The company has worked diligently to create an enduring set of values for the name to convey. Avant-garde attitudes were an integral part of that mix
On Monday, Tata’s jewellery brand Tanishq reportedly withdrew an advertisement in response, it seemed, to an online uproar against it. The commercial in question featured a baby shower for a Hindu daughter-in-law held by her Muslim husband’s family. Regular old slice-of-life advertising, one would think, with a mixed couple chosen as a special device to break the ad clutter and set Tanishq apart. Except that a torrent of angry reactions, some of them hurling lurid accusations of “love jihad", appears to have forced a rethink on the advertiser.
It is unfortunate that Tanishq backed down. The company has worked diligently to create an enduring set of values for the name to convey. Avant-garde attitudes were an integral part of that mix. Think of its 2013 ad that showed remarriage. That one also faced a few brickbats, but the brand didn’t budge, perhaps aware of how its stance would consolidate its position in consumer mindspace as a badge of modernity blended with tradition. Today, as critics use social media tools as shrill megaphones, it’s all the more important for brands to abide by values that make for a better world. Diversity is among them.
