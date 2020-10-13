Tanishq’s self gag

It is unfortunate that Tanishq backed down. The company has worked diligently to create an enduring set of values for the name to convey. Avant-garde attitudes were an integral part of that mix. Think of its 2013 ad that showed remarriage. That one also faced a few brickbats, but the brand didn’t budge, perhaps aware of how its stance would consolidate its position in consumer mindspace as a badge of modernity blended with tradition. Today, as critics use social media tools as shrill megaphones, it’s all the more important for brands to abide by values that make for a better world. Diversity is among them.