Taper the tantrum

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole conclave address on Friday was being watched closely for hints of when America’s central bank would start tapering its asset purchases of about $120 billion per month, a point that would signal a gear-shift in its ultra-easy-money policy and possibly shake up global capital flows. Powell, however, was non-committal on when the taper would begin. He said the Fed could do so later this year if the US job recovery continues. As before, he held high inflation in the US as transient, thus talking down the risk of rapid rate hikes being needed up ahead to tame it.

What seems clear, from an Indian perspective, is that the US Fed is aiming for a closely calibrated reduction of its quantitative easing programme, perhaps so gradual that we need not fear a sudden yank-back of foreign ‘hot money’ from Indian asset markets, as seen back in the taper tantrum of 2013. Our central bank is also well armed with reserves to contain rupee volatility if need be. While our stock markets have seen a surge in retail participation, valuations are stretched, and so a Fed taper could still have an impact on them. But the more gently it’s done, the better for us.

