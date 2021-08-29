Taper the tantrum

What seems clear, from an Indian perspective, is that the US Fed is aiming for a closely calibrated reduction of its quantitative easing programme, perhaps so gradual that we need not fear a sudden yank-back of foreign ‘hot money’ from Indian asset markets, as seen back in the taper tantrum of 2013. Our central bank is also well armed with reserves to contain rupee volatility if need be. While our stock markets have seen a surge in retail participation, valuations are stretched, and so a Fed taper could still have an impact on them. But the more gently it’s done, the better for us.

