Tariff war and peace

If Jio doesn’t raise its ultra-low rates, the other two operators risk losing customers to it. Price sensitivity is very high in India. But if tariffs don’t rise, this sector may be unable to sustain a minimum of three private players needed for sufficient rivalry to prevail and the market to thrive. Right now, it’s an unstable equilibrium. It would be best if all three started taking tariffs back to levels that would shore up their financial numbers. This may seem like collusion from a regulatory point of view. But, given the depths to which charges had fallen, it would only signify a return to market normalcy.