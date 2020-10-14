Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Tata as an e-tailer
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tata as an e-tailer

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 10:21 PM IST Livemint

If Tata’s grand plan works out, we could expect even better deals dangled for consumers, who we can safely assume wouldn’t mind being spoilt for choice. In the post-covid era, e-com is an integral part of people’s lives

India’s buzzy e-commerce market could soon have another corporate powerhouse jostling to carve out space. The Tata Group is reportedly in talks with BigBasket for a tie-up that may involve a 20% stake purchase by it, with a couple of board seats thrown in. Whether or not the deal goes through, it’s a signal of India’s largest conglomerate’s e-com ambitions.

There had been indications even earlier that Tata was keen to go the Reliance way, setting up an offline-online hybrid model to make the most of the country’s retail opportunity. The best way to get shoppers swiping stuff into e-carts, it may have reckoned, was to work with an e-tailer faced with steep odds of surviving the online action expected to break out after Reliance stormed the fray with a huge cash arsenal to challenge Amazon and the Walmart-owned Flipkart. A four-way locking of horns among e-com majors could spell a competitive intensity unseen in other markets. If Tata’s grand plan works out, we could expect even better deals dangled for consumers, who we can safely assume wouldn’t mind being spoilt for choice. In the post-covid era, e-com is an integral part of people’s lives.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
If the deal fructifies, it will be the country’s largest deal in the retail space ever, eclipsing Walmart’s own May 2018 purchase of a 66% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion.

Walmart looks to join hands with Tata group in retail push

3 min read . 29 Sep 2020
Amazon India said during the first three days of its 2019 Diwali sale, 75% of credit-seekers on its platform were from tier-II cities. Photo: Mint

E-commerce rides finance wave

2 min read . 12 Oct 2020
All Tata group companies are said to be acting on the Tata Sons directive, which came to them on 14 August. Photo: Reuters

Tatas in talks to invest in BigBasket

2 min read . 02:18 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout