Tata as an e-tailer

There had been indications even earlier that Tata was keen to go the Reliance way, setting up an offline-online hybrid model to make the most of the country’s retail opportunity. The best way to get shoppers swiping stuff into e-carts, it may have reckoned, was to work with an e-tailer faced with steep odds of surviving the online action expected to break out after Reliance stormed the fray with a huge cash arsenal to challenge Amazon and the Walmart-owned Flipkart. A four-way locking of horns among e-com majors could spell a competitive intensity unseen in other markets. If Tata’s grand plan works out, we could expect even better deals dangled for consumers, who we can safely assume wouldn’t mind being spoilt for choice. In the post-covid era, e-com is an integral part of people’s lives.