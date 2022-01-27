Tata in the cockpit

With Tata now in its cockpit, expectations are high that Air India will soar back to health after years of draining public money. Considering the group’s deep pockets, experience in aviation and prestige involved, that is a fair hope to harbour. Ironically, a key challenge would be how it optimizes its presence in this market. With the acquisition, the Tata Group now has stakes in four carriers: the just acquired Air India and Air India Express, besides Air Asia and Vistara, the two joint ventures, the latter with Singapore Airlines. Tata’s partnerships mean it has more than just its own interests to serve, which could complicate its search for operational synergy and strategic convergence. All this seems unwieldy, but then, it’s a group that’s no stranger to the complexity of diversity