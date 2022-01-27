Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata in the cockpit

Tata in the cockpit

The airline goes back to its original owner, the Tata Group, seven decades after it was nationalized
1 min read . 11:46 PM IST Livemint

Considering the group’s deep pockets, experience in aviation and prestige involved, that is a fair hope to harbour. Ironically, a key challenge would be how it optimizes its presence in this market

The Air India sale is historic for more reasons than one. First, it marks the culmination of an exercise that was first initiated two decades ago. Second, the airline goes back to its original owner, the Tata Group, seven decades after it was nationalized. On Thursday, the carrier was turned over to the winning bidder after Tata Sons’ chairman N. Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With Tata now in its cockpit, expectations are high that Air India will soar back to health after years of draining public money. Considering the group’s deep pockets, experience in aviation and prestige involved, that is a fair hope to harbour. Ironically, a key challenge would be how it optimizes its presence in this market. With the acquisition, the Tata Group now has stakes in four carriers: the just acquired Air India and Air India Express, besides Air Asia and Vistara, the two joint ventures, the latter with Singapore Airlines. Tata’s partnerships mean it has more than just its own interests to serve, which could complicate its search for operational synergy and strategic convergence. All this seems unwieldy, but then, it’s a group that’s no stranger to the complexity of diversity

