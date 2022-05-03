Tata split and polish

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Renewed interest in Tata Steel’s stock pushed its price into a range above ₹1,000 over the past year or so. With a three-digit price considered more accessible, maybe it will attract more retail investors
The stock of Tata Steel always boasted of high liquidity, having been a blue-chip even before 1947, but how easily it is traded could get a boost from its proposal to split each share into 10. The steel-maker announced this plan on Tuesday, even as it posted impressive leaps in both net profit and revenue for the final quarter of 2021-22. Its results confirmed what analysts had expected. The Tata Group’s one-time top performer made more money last fiscal than its ‘crown jewel’ of this century, Tata Consultancy Services. Renewed interest in Tata Steel’s stock pushed its price into a range above ₹1,000 over the past year or so. With a three-digit price considered more accessible, maybe it will attract more retail investors.
Yet, that may not be the only effect of the move. While a company’s market capitalization on paper ought to stay intact if a ₹10 share is split into 10, as its listed value also gets reduced in the same ratio, the past record of Tata stock splits has shown gains over time that could be explained by cheaper access as well as past perceptions of worth. This image rub-off tends to attend modest splits, though. This one is quite dramatic, so it’s hard to assess how it’ll fare.
