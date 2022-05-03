Tata split and polish

The stock of Tata Steel always boasted of high liquidity, having been a blue-chip even before 1947, but how easily it is traded could get a boost from its proposal to split each share into 10. The steel-maker announced this plan on Tuesday, even as it posted impressive leaps in both net profit and revenue for the final quarter of 2021-22. Its results confirmed what analysts had expected. The Tata Group’s one-time top performer made more money last fiscal than its ‘crown jewel’ of this century, Tata Consultancy Services. Renewed interest in Tata Steel’s stock pushed its price into a range above ₹1,000 over the past year or so. With a three-digit price considered more accessible, maybe it will attract more retail investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}