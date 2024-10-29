Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Tata-Airbus C-295s: An Indian aircraft industry next?
Summary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, where India’s first privately built C-295 aircraft will be made by a Tata-Airbus partnership.
