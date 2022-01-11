This year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Tata replace Vivo as its title sponsor. India’s most-valued brand, as measured by discounted future revenues as well as what its owner would stump up to lease it (if deprived of its ownership), shall take the place of a Chinese name for mobile phones in a tournament billed as a highly effective converger of eyeballs. This has happened ahead of the expiry of a five-year ₹2,200 crore deal that Vivo signed with the Indian cricket board. Vivo’s interest in staying on as IPL’s title sponsor began to wane noticeably after border clashes in 2020 frayed ties between the two countries. Recall that Dream11 had played substitute sponsor that year.