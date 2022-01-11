Tata’s IPL title debut

Despite being such a well-recognized brand, it may have found it needed to reinforce its appeal among young audiences, including a relatively risk-happy crowd inclined towards the dazzle of new offerings over the stability of enduring values like trust

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Tata replace Vivo as its title sponsor. India’s most-valued brand, as measured by discounted future revenues as well as what its owner would stump up to lease it (if deprived of its ownership), shall take the place of a Chinese name for mobile phones in a tournament billed as a highly effective converger of eyeballs. This has happened ahead of the expiry of a five-year ₹2,200 crore deal that Vivo signed with the Indian cricket board. Vivo’s interest in staying on as IPL’s title sponsor began to wane noticeably after border clashes in 2020 frayed ties between the two countries. Recall that Dream11 had played substitute sponsor that year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Tata replace Vivo as its title sponsor. India’s most-valued brand, as measured by discounted future revenues as well as what its owner would stump up to lease it (if deprived of its ownership), shall take the place of a Chinese name for mobile phones in a tournament billed as a highly effective converger of eyeballs. This has happened ahead of the expiry of a five-year ₹2,200 crore deal that Vivo signed with the Indian cricket board. Vivo’s interest in staying on as IPL’s title sponsor began to wane noticeably after border clashes in 2020 frayed ties between the two countries. Recall that Dream11 had played substitute sponsor that year.

Although the terms of Tata’s IPL deal are yet to be revealed, our cricket board is unlikely to have settled for less than the ₹440 crore that Vivo would’ve paid as an annual fee. Tata’s motive to play sponsor arouses curiosity too. Despite being such a well-recognized brand, it may have found it needed to reinforce its appeal among young audiences, including a relatively risk-happy crowd inclined towards the dazzle of new offerings over the stability of enduring values like trust. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Although the terms of Tata’s IPL deal are yet to be revealed, our cricket board is unlikely to have settled for less than the ₹440 crore that Vivo would’ve paid as an annual fee. Tata’s motive to play sponsor arouses curiosity too. Despite being such a well-recognized brand, it may have found it needed to reinforce its appeal among young audiences, including a relatively risk-happy crowd inclined towards the dazzle of new offerings over the stability of enduring values like trust. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}