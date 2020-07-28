Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Opinion | Tax relief please
Photo: Mint

Opinion | Tax relief please

1 min read . 09:04 PM IST Livemint

Since the interest paid on these savings far exceeds what banks pay on deposits, people rarely take their money out unless they have no other choice

The latest Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) statistics reveal just how badly India’s salaried class has been hit by the covid-led recession. As many as 8 million subscribers of the scheme withdrew a cumulative 30,000 crore from their retirement kitties between April and July. The numbers, officials admit, are quite high in comparison with past episodes of this kind.

That such a large number of people chose to dip into their old-age funds should worry policymakers. Job losses, pay cuts and medical expenses caused by covid best explain these withdrawals. Since the interest paid on these savings far exceeds what banks pay on deposits, people rarely take their money out unless they have no other choice. The data might also suggest a reversal of the rising EPFO enrolments seen before the pandemic struck. That rise was attributed not just to new jobs being created, but also small businesses entering the formal sector and signing their workers up for the scheme. But too many Indians are evidently in financial distress now. When their pain will ease is hard to forecast. Perhaps the Centre should offer them sizeable tax credits as relief.

