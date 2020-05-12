It seems clear that the Indian economy will likely contract this fiscal year, as covid lockdown restrictions crimp business activities and render millions jobless. Keen to make the best of a bad situation, India’s government is reportedly contemplating a tax holiday for foreign companies bringing in big money to invest here. According to a report, the Union commerce ministry might even offer a 10-year waiver of all taxes for investments upwards of $500 million, provided these companies start operations within three years from 1 June. A four-year tax holiday would be offered for investments upwards of $100 million in labour-intensive sectors, followed by a substantially low corporate tax rate of 10% for the next six years.

There is no denying that capital-starved India needs foreign direct investment (FDI) in bulk to revive its economy and create jobs. If we can lure large multinational corporations looking to shift out of China, goes the rationale, the country could become the world’s next manufacturing hub. India is reportedly trying to facilitate access to land for companies that can potentially set up factories here. Such baits have been seen to work for some other Asian countries in the past.

Yet, India, as a democracy that values individual rights, should not adopt Chinese tactics to attract FDI. For one, State resources ultimately belong to the people. The manner in which they are awarded to foreign investors demands public scrutiny. For another, labour here may be cheap, but must be accorded due dignity. Some state governments have done away with large parts of our labour laws. These rules needed reform, no doubt, since they were serving the purpose of neither industry nor its employees. But the need to draw FDI should not mean we turn low-paid workers vulnerable to the kind of exploitation seen in China. We need a balance of interests.

