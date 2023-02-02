Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tax: Value for money

1 min read . 02:00 AM IST Livemint
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament, in New Delhi

While nudging the middle class to shift tax regimes is a good idea, retaining would-be jurisdiction shoppers is even better

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seems to have pulled off a fine balance, giving significant relief to the salaried without going overboard in her last full budget before national elections. Those earning up to 700,000 will be able to avail rebate under the country’s new income tax regime, up from 500,000, while its basic exemption limit has been lifted to 300,000 from 250,000. To enhance the new tax option’s appeal, the benefit of standard deduction has been thrown in, and its slabs have been reduced to ease the burden on middle-range earners. There is relief for the rich, too, with India’s top effective tax rate slashed to 39% from almost 43%. This move is especially commendable, given the psychological put-off that a rate closer to half one’s earnings than a third tends to constitute. We need to stay globally competitive on this front, too, since the well-off can move residence easily, as some high-end tax advisors recommend. While nudging the middle class to shift tax regimes is a good idea, retaining would-be jurisdiction shoppers is even better. The exchequer is expected to take a net 35,000 crore hit for these giveaways. But it will probably prove value for money

