Tax: Value for money

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seems to have pulled off a fine balance, giving significant relief to the salaried without going overboard in her last full budget before national elections. Those earning up to ₹700,000 will be able to avail rebate under the country’s new income tax regime, up from ₹500,000, while its basic exemption limit has been lifted to ₹300,000 from ₹250,000. To enhance the new tax option’s appeal, the benefit of standard deduction has been thrown in, and its slabs have been reduced to ease the burden on middle-range earners. There is relief for the rich, too, with India’s top effective tax rate slashed to 39% from almost 43%. This move is especially commendable, given the psychological put-off that a rate closer to half one’s earnings than a third tends to constitute. We need to stay globally competitive on this front, too, since the well-off can move residence easily, as some high-end tax advisors recommend. While nudging the middle class to shift tax regimes is a good idea, retaining would-be jurisdiction shoppers is even better. The exchequer is expected to take a net ₹35,000 crore hit for these giveaways. But it will probably prove value for money

