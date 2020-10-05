TCS joins 10T club

Till last week, few would have expected a Tata firm to make the grade. The group was seen as hard-pressed for funds to buy the Shapoorji Pallonji group’s 18.4% stake in its holding company, Tata Sons. Many reckoned that this closely-held entity would have to offload some of its TCS equity to get the money. This had pushed the software major’s stock down. But on Monday, TCS’s stock vaulted 7.3% on news over the weekend that its board would actually consider a proposal to buy back publicly-held shares. This is usually a device to reward shareholders, one that’s in vogue now that dividends are again taxable in the hands of shareholders. In this case, however, the plan is probably part of a larger group strategy.