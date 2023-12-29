Tesla accident sent AI anxiety up
Summary
- Blood drawn by a Tesla robot was not an early sign of machines itching to rise against humans, but Elon Musk had to clarify. It’s the times we’re in.
For some, artificial intelligence (AI) turning sentient is a matter of when, not if. An incident at a Tesla factory in the US two years ago that just came to light has stirred up fears of AI-run robots acting on their own accord already. As reported, a robot designed to move aluminium car parts pinned an engineer to a surface and dug its claws into his back and arm, leaving a trail of blood.