Tesla accident sent AI anxiety up

Livemint 1 min read 29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Tesla chief Elon Musk didn’t deny the human injury, but sought to reassure the world that it involved “a simple industrial Kuka robot arm” found in many factories, and not Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid. (REUTERS)
Summary

  • Blood drawn by a Tesla robot was not an early sign of machines itching to rise against humans, but Elon Musk had to clarify. It’s the times we’re in.

For some, artificial intelligence (AI) turning sentient is a matter of when, not if. An incident at a Tesla factory in the US two years ago that just came to light has stirred up fears of AI-run robots acting on their own accord already. As reported, a robot designed to move aluminium car parts pinned an engineer to a surface and dug its claws into his back and arm, leaving a trail of blood. 

The purported assault stopped when a co-worker shut the machine down. As eerie as that may sound, this isn’t an early sign of machines itching to rise against humans. Tesla chief Elon Musk didn’t deny the human injury, but sought to reassure the world that it involved “a simple industrial Kuka robot arm" found in many factories, and not Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid. In other words, it was just another industrial accident. The victim just hadn’t realized the machine wasn’t switched off. So, the contraption may have done exactly what it was programmed to do, with no harm intended. 

Such mishaps, though, could spell extra scrutiny of all technology deployed these days, given the anticipation of a “singularity" point after which AI is projected to outsmart humans. And even that won’t be sentience.

