Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Tesla accident sent AI anxiety up

Tesla accident sent AI anxiety up

Livemint

  • Blood drawn by a Tesla robot was not an early sign of machines itching to rise against humans, but Elon Musk had to clarify. It’s the times we’re in.

Tesla chief Elon Musk didn’t deny the human injury, but sought to reassure the world that it involved “a simple industrial Kuka robot arm” found in many factories, and not Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid.

For some, artificial intelligence (AI) turning sentient is a matter of when, not if. An incident at a Tesla factory in the US two years ago that just came to light has stirred up fears of AI-run robots acting on their own accord already. As reported, a robot designed to move aluminium car parts pinned an engineer to a surface and dug its claws into his back and arm, leaving a trail of blood.

For some, artificial intelligence (AI) turning sentient is a matter of when, not if. An incident at a Tesla factory in the US two years ago that just came to light has stirred up fears of AI-run robots acting on their own accord already. As reported, a robot designed to move aluminium car parts pinned an engineer to a surface and dug its claws into his back and arm, leaving a trail of blood.

The purported assault stopped when a co-worker shut the machine down. As eerie as that may sound, this isn’t an early sign of machines itching to rise against humans. Tesla chief Elon Musk didn’t deny the human injury, but sought to reassure the world that it involved “a simple industrial Kuka robot arm" found in many factories, and not Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid. In other words, it was just another industrial accident. The victim just hadn’t realized the machine wasn’t switched off. So, the contraption may have done exactly what it was programmed to do, with no harm intended.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The purported assault stopped when a co-worker shut the machine down. As eerie as that may sound, this isn’t an early sign of machines itching to rise against humans. Tesla chief Elon Musk didn’t deny the human injury, but sought to reassure the world that it involved “a simple industrial Kuka robot arm" found in many factories, and not Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid. In other words, it was just another industrial accident. The victim just hadn’t realized the machine wasn’t switched off. So, the contraption may have done exactly what it was programmed to do, with no harm intended.

Such mishaps, though, could spell extra scrutiny of all technology deployed these days, given the anticipation of a “singularity" point after which AI is projected to outsmart humans. And even that won’t be sentience.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.