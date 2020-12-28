Tesla is on its way in

The will-it-won’t-it guessing game is over. US-based electric car sensation Tesla has reportedly made up its mind to enter the Indian market. As reports indicate, the company plans to start operations here next year. This is expected to involve selling fully imported cars at first. If demand proves strong enough, it might consider domestic assembly lines, which would help lower sticker prices. As of now, estimates suggest that Tesla’s Model 3, its cheapest, will a burn a hole of ₹55 lakh in one’s wallet. But if it helps close the one in the world’s ozone layer, the well-off may be ready to shell that out.

While the brand is known for its eco-friendly credentials, impressive road performance and long driving range, how well a Tesla vehicle works to fend off climate change depends on whether clean or dirty energy is used to recharge it. In a country like India, with power plants largely fired by fossil fuels, replacing one’s gas-guzzler with a Tesla would not do as much good as we would like. Still, it’s likely to find a market niche for itself that could expand over the years. Its entry will also put pressure on existing players to raise their game on all counts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via