Tesla on its way in? Temper expectations.
Summary
- The EV-maker will scout for sites in India for an EV unit. The red carpet worked. While this is good for our EV mission, don’t count on it to advertise India as a cheap manufacturing hub.
Tesla’s much-anticipated entry into the Indian market, which had been under negotiation for half a decade or so, finally seems to be in acceleration mode. The company will reportedly send executives later this month to scout for sites in India where an electric-car factory with an investment of $2-3 billion could be set up.