Tesla: Red carpet welcome in India?

India has announced a policy for electric vehicles (EVs) that lowers the import duty for foreign-made EVs brought in by overseas auto majors. They’ll be allowed to import annually up to 8,000 EVs valued at $35,000 or more at a reduced import duty of 15% for five years, provided they invest at least $500 million in local manufacturing over the next three years.

They must ramp up domestic value addition to 50% in five years and provide bank guarantees that could be used to claw back the duty benefit if the investment or localization conditions aren’t met. Supply chains take time to set up, so players like Tesla have a fair argument for low-barrier imports for test launches while assembly lines come up. This isn’t exactly the red carpet that Tesla may have hoped for, given the stiff stipulations. Also, it cannot be expected to electrify traffic in a big way.

The high price cut-off for imports maintains protection for the bulk of India’s local automobile industry. While this will hopefully see Tesla cars on Indian streets, signalling a marquee win on the optical front, what we need more acutely is a plan that ensures it’s renewable power than runs EVs as they proliferate in India.