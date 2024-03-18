Tesla: Red carpet welcome in India?
Summary
- Not quite. India has lowered import barriers for EVs made by big automakers, but with significant conditions. While we may finally see Tesla cars on Indian streets, what we need is a plan that ensures it’s renewable power than runs EVs as they proliferate in the country.
India has announced a policy for electric vehicles (EVs) that lowers the import duty for foreign-made EVs brought in by overseas auto majors. They’ll be allowed to import annually up to 8,000 EVs valued at $35,000 or more at a reduced import duty of 15% for five years, provided they invest at least $500 million in local manufacturing over the next three years.