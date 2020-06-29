Subscribe
TikTokkers are in dismay. But it wasn’t long ago that we got along just fine without them. Adjusting to life after they exit may not be too hard.

Opinion | The app gauntlet

1 min read . 10:56 PM IST Livemint

The reason, says the government, is that these apps are engaged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence, security, and public order

As bilateral ties strain, India has banned 59 Chinese apps from operating in the country. These include the highly popular TikTok and Shareit. The reason, says the government, is that these apps are engaged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence, security, and public order.

This is a clear signal to Beijing on New Delhi’s resolve to take on Chinese aggression head on, be it in a high-altitude valley, or in the virtual world. Some of these apps count India among their biggest markets. With the government showing them the exit, their businesses are likely to take a hit, even if modest. China would seethe and may possibly take retaliatory action. Yet, it seems clear that India is prepared to match its actions blow-for-blow. The killing of 20 Indian soldiers in what seems an ambush by Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control earlier this month has caused widespread pain and anger. In such an environment, a firm will to punish China and deter its hostility is likely to get support. Users may miss a few of these apps. TikTokkers are in dismay. But it wasn’t long ago that we got along just fine without them. Adjusting to life after they exit may not be too hard.

