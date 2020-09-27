The Apple-Google app gateway duopoly

News reports suggest that Apple has relented on its 30% slice of transactions done on apps downloaded from its app store, a fight over which has been raging, of late. The reprieve is temporary, though, aimed only at apps left with no choice by the covid crisis but to use these mobile-access platforms for business. Spotify, Epic Games and about a dozen other apps had joined hands to protest such an exertion of gateway clout by Apple and Google, the world’s two app dispensers that owe their duopoly to the fact that most smartphones use their interface—iOS and Android, respectively—to access the internet.

The Coalition of App Fairness, as the new pressure group is called, hopes to find a way out of the authority wielded by Apple and Google over apps, be it by way of restrictions imposed or commissions taken by the two. American video games developer Epic Games is already involved in a legal spat over Apple’s cut, while Basecamp clashed with the iOS owner a few months ago after its Hey email app’s updates were blocked for not using Apple’s in-app purchase platform. In India, Paytm has accused Google of bullying it on specious grounds. The Android maker has a payment app of its own to push, and so has no incentive to let others prosper in this field. Thousands of apps have quietly had to gnash their teeth over being at the duopoly’s mercy.

Apple and Google claim their policies are designed in favour of their customers—users of iOS and Android. It is true that on some issues, such as privacy insistences, the two have acted in favour of users. But by and large, such a concentration of gateway power is open to abuse in ways that could stifle innovation and harm online markets. It’s never too clear which apps are favoured over others, for example, and suspicions have been rife that it depends on what serves the duo’s own interests. Anti-trust laws may not be able to deal with this, but theigateway power deserves scrutiny.









