The Apple-Google app gateway duopoly

The Coalition of App Fairness, as the new pressure group is called, hopes to find a way out of the authority wielded by Apple and Google over apps, be it by way of restrictions imposed or commissions taken by the two. American video games developer Epic Games is already involved in a legal spat over Apple’s cut, while Basecamp clashed with the iOS owner a few months ago after its Hey email app’s updates were blocked for not using Apple’s in-app purchase platform. In India, Paytm has accused Google of bullying it on specious grounds. The Android maker has a payment app of its own to push, and so has no incentive to let others prosper in this field. Thousands of apps have quietly had to gnash their teeth over being at the duopoly’s mercy.