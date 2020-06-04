The Bajaj formula

That the country was caught ill prepared for a lockdown is clear now, and while it could be argued that many of its violations and livelihood consequences should have been anticipated, nobody could have calculated the odds of its success. True, corona cases are still rising, economic deprivations have caused deep distress, and businesses have got entangled in a web of controls as we try to unlock. In such circumstances, Bajaj’s advice of letting people freely take their own precautions, as in Japan and Sweden, seems attractive. But it isn’t as if these two countries have escaped the ravages of covid-19. Every country has faced bad choices, and India has always had greater vulnerabilities.