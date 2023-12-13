Opinion
The BJP has a surprise trio of CMs
Summary
- The party is doubling down on offering fresh leadership at the state level, but for its ‘double-engine’ model to work, its chief ministers will have to pull their own weight too.
Fresh from victory in three of the five states that held assembly elections recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has doubled down on an idea it experimented with earlier: of assuring people fresh leadership at the state level.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more