The BJP has a surprise trio of CMs

Livemint 1 min read 13 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
For Madhya Pradesh, the winning party had a surprise chief minister choice in Mohan Yadav, who had worked as a minister under former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Summary

  • The party is doubling down on offering fresh leadership at the state level, but for its ‘double-engine’ model to work, its chief ministers will have to pull their own weight too.

Fresh from victory in three of the five states that held assembly elections recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has doubled down on an idea it experimented with earlier: of assuring people fresh leadership at the state level. 

On Tuesday, the party named Bhajan Lal Sharma as the incoming chief minister (CM) of Rajasthan. A state general secretary of the BJP and thus an “organization man", he is a first-time legislator. For Madhya Pradesh, too, the winning party had a surprise CM choice in Mohan Yadav, who had worked as a minister under former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The story is similar in Chhattisgarh, where the party asked Vishnu Deo Sai to take oath as CM. 

While this emphasis on new faces may convey a sense of inner-party vibrancy, perhaps even meritocracy, apart from advertising the BJP’s fabled discipline, it is enabled by the practice of centralized politics. As it’s obvious that the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays a major role in BJP wins even in states, this is only to be expected. But for the party’s “double-engine" model to work, CMs have to pull their own weight, too. The surprise trio, it would seem, have their challenge cut out for them.

