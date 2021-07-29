It’s never too late to reform. A Supreme Court bench directed lawyers representing a case to limit their oral arguments to 30 minutes each and restrict submissions on law to three pages. The bench also wondered aloud if any court in the world permits advocates to argue for days on end. “Time has come to change habits," it observed. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Arvind Datar, who were defending a fellow lawyer who had been stripped of his ‘senior advocate’ title after the Gujarat high court initiated contempt proceedings against him, will now have to keep their exertions brief.