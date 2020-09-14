The CEO checklist

There was near consensus at a webinar hosted by this newspaper on the Mint-Bain India CEO Survey that a government-led infrastructure spending push is critical to jump-start our economy. This echoed the hope expressed by a large number of the 105 chief executive officers surveyed that government expenditure on roads, ports and the like would be tripled. The multiplier effect of such an exercise would be sizeable, as it would create demand across sectors, from steel and cement to various goods and services that workers buy. But, given the Centre’s revenue crunch, it’s unclear how the required resources can be marshalled.