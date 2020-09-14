The CEO checklist

There was near consensus at a webinar hosted by this newspaper on the Mint-Bain India CEO Survey that a government-led infrastructure spending push is critical to jump-start our economy. This echoed the hope expressed by a large number of the 105 chief executive officers surveyed that government expenditure on roads, ports and the like would be tripled. The multiplier effect of such an exercise would be sizeable, as it would create demand across sectors, from steel and cement to various goods and services that workers buy. But, given the Centre’s revenue crunch, it’s unclear how the required resources can be marshalled.

Anxiety levels are high and consumers are seen conserving cash. This is understandable, given the income uncertainty triggered by pandemic-driven layoffs effected by companies forced to crush fixed costs. It was also clear from the webinar that the crisis has prompted revisions of strategy. Novel partnerships are being struck, for example, and digital agility is considered crucial to make the most of new opportunities. The world of business is in for a transformation, it seems. And rarely has corporate leadership mattered more.

Anxiety levels are high and consumers are seen conserving cash. This is understandable, given the income uncertainty triggered by pandemic-driven layoffs effected by companies forced to crush fixed costs. It was also clear from the webinar that the crisis has prompted revisions of strategy. Novel partnerships are being struck, for example, and digital agility is considered crucial to make the most of new opportunities. The world of business is in for a transformation, it seems. And rarely has corporate leadership mattered more.