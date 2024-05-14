The China challenge: Fix India’s lopsided bilateral trade
Summary
- Having displaced the US, China is back on top as India’s biggest trade partner, but the gap between our imports and exports is vast. Decoupling isn’t feasible, but the imbalance needs attention.
Having displaced the US, China is back in the top spot as India’s biggest trade partner, with bilateral trade hitting $118.4 billion in fiscal 2023-24, according to Global Trade Research Initiative data. This was made up of $101.7 billion in imports by India, up 3.2%, and $16.7 billion in Indian exports, up 8.7%. The sharp difference is evidence of India’s heavy reliance on Chinese goods despite efforts at reduction.