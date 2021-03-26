Ratan N. Tata declared himself "grateful" for Friday's Supreme Court verdict in favour of the Tata Group on the Cyrus Mistry-ouster case. "It is not an issue of winning or losing," he said in a tweeted statement, "After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group."

The challenge mounted by Mistry, who Tata Sons ousted as its chairman on 24 October 2016, against India's largest conglomerate had involved much muck-raking, and for years the group had found itself on the defensive over what many saw as a sordid effort by its old guard to deny Ratan Tata's successor functional autonomy. In December 2019, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) had ordered Mistry's reinstatement, which he didn't take up and Tata appealed at India's top court. Now that the judiciary's final ruling has set aside the NCLAT order--which it had stayed last January--and upheld the Tata Group's right to eject a key managerial person, N. Chandrasekaran, who succeeded Mistry in 2016, is firmly in the saddle as the group's chairman. The end of leadership uncertainty is a huge relief for the group.

But the saga of India's biggest ever corporate battle is not over yet. There is an equity entanglement to sort out. Mistry represents the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a minority shareholder in Tata Sons with a stake of nearly 18.5%, and had alleged mistreatment at the group's hands. None of Mistry's charges, however, have held up under Indian law. While it may seem unfair that Article 75 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA) bars a minority shareholder from selling its shares without company clearance, if that's what a private firm had determined best for its interests, then it would have taken extraordinary circumstances to justify external intervention. The Tata Group, therefore, has a handle on those shares. It can buy them back, of course, as it has proposed and should. But at what value? This is now for the two warring sides to work out mutually. The chips are clearly stacked on Tata's side. How fair a deal Tata offers Mistry will be watched closely for what it says of the group's ethics and values.





























