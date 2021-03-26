The chips are stacked on Tata's side

But the saga of India's biggest ever corporate battle is not over yet. There is an equity entanglement to sort out. Mistry represents the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a minority shareholder in Tata Sons with a stake of nearly 18.5%, and had alleged mistreatment at the group's hands. None of Mistry's charges, however, have held up under Indian law. While it may seem unfair that Article 75 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA) bars a minority shareholder from selling its shares without company clearance, if that's what a private firm had determined best for its interests, then it would have taken extraordinary circumstances to justify external intervention. The Tata Group, therefore, has a handle on those shares. It can buy them back, of course, as it has proposed and should. But at what value? This is now for the two warring sides to work out mutually. The chips are clearly stacked on Tata's side. How fair a deal Tata offers Mistry will be watched closely for what it says of the group's ethics and values.