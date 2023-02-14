The core issue
Core inflation, as the Reserve Bank of India has been saying, remains dangerously hot
India’s wholesale price inflation eased for the eighth month in a row to a two-year low of 4.73% in January, year-on-year, according to government data. This is unlikely to offer much relief to policymakers since the rate of consumer price inflation, the benchmark gauge they track, leapt above the 6% upper limit of our legal target band last month. At 6.5%, it surprised those who mistook two months of within-range readings as a trend.
