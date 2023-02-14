The core issue

Having failed last year to keep our cost of living in check, it cannot fail again without a heavy loss of credibility, which might force us to give up on flexible inflation targeting altogether. That would risk the defeat of a bold macro-policy reform. While markets have been anticipating another quarter-percentage-point hike in the repo rate before a plateau, core inflation may need to cool before any such peak can be sighted.

