The covid scrunch

It’s official now. India’s economy contracted by a sharp 7.3% in 2020-21, the first time on record that our annual output got scrunched in this manner. Given how the covid pandemic paralysed the pursuit of livelihoods across urban and semi-urban zones, with a strict lockdown that lasted a bit longer than last year’s first quarter, the figure isn’t surprising. Government data released on Monday featured an array of negative readings, with just utilities and agriculture in positive territory; their sectoral output is up 1.9% and 3.6%, respectively.

National output in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 grew 1.6%, after a 0.5% rise in the third, which had marked the end of India’s two-quarter recession. These figures show sequential improvement. But this fiscal year’s first quarter will likely be dismal, too, with a second wave of infections having reversed an upswing after last year’s shock. Unless a clear exit path from the pandemic is visible, gloom will probably persist. Instead of the V-shaped recovery that we had hoped for, policymakers must now worry about a ‘K-shaped’ trajectory of rapidly diverging economic fortunes. Owners of listed assets are getting richer, while millions more despair.

