The covid scrunch

National output in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 grew 1.6%, after a 0.5% rise in the third, which had marked the end of India’s two-quarter recession. These figures show sequential improvement. But this fiscal year’s first quarter will likely be dismal, too, with a second wave of infections having reversed an upswing after last year’s shock. Unless a clear exit path from the pandemic is visible, gloom will probably persist. Instead of the V-shaped recovery that we had hoped for, policymakers must now worry about a ‘K-shaped’ trajectory of rapidly diverging economic fortunes. Owners of listed assets are getting richer, while millions more despair.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}