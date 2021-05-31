The covid scrunch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Instead of the V-shaped recovery that we had hoped for, policymakers must now worry about a ‘K-shaped’ trajectory of rapidly diverging economic fortunes. Owners of listed assets are getting richer, while millions more despair.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It’s official now. India’s economy contracted by a sharp 7.3% in 2020-21, the first time on record that our annual output got scrunched in this manner. Given how the covid pandemic paralysed the pursuit of livelihoods across urban and semi-urban zones, with a strict lockdown that lasted a bit longer than last year’s first quarter, the figure isn’t surprising. Government data released on Monday featured an array of negative readings, with just utilities and agriculture in positive territory; their sectoral output is up 1.9% and 3.6%, respectively.
It’s official now. India’s economy contracted by a sharp 7.3% in 2020-21, the first time on record that our annual output got scrunched in this manner. Given how the covid pandemic paralysed the pursuit of livelihoods across urban and semi-urban zones, with a strict lockdown that lasted a bit longer than last year’s first quarter, the figure isn’t surprising. Government data released on Monday featured an array of negative readings, with just utilities and agriculture in positive territory; their sectoral output is up 1.9% and 3.6%, respectively.
National output in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 grew 1.6%, after a 0.5% rise in the third, which had marked the end of India’s two-quarter recession. These figures show sequential improvement. But this fiscal year’s first quarter will likely be dismal, too, with a second wave of infections having reversed an upswing after last year’s shock. Unless a clear exit path from the pandemic is visible, gloom will probably persist. Instead of the V-shaped recovery that we had hoped for, policymakers must now worry about a ‘K-shaped’ trajectory of rapidly diverging economic fortunes. Owners of listed assets are getting richer, while millions more despair.
National output in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 grew 1.6%, after a 0.5% rise in the third, which had marked the end of India’s two-quarter recession. These figures show sequential improvement. But this fiscal year’s first quarter will likely be dismal, too, with a second wave of infections having reversed an upswing after last year’s shock. Unless a clear exit path from the pandemic is visible, gloom will probably persist. Instead of the V-shaped recovery that we had hoped for, policymakers must now worry about a ‘K-shaped’ trajectory of rapidly diverging economic fortunes. Owners of listed assets are getting richer, while millions more despair.