A new study has thrown light on just how worrisome the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 is for its extra ability to infect people and evade an immune response. The study, by researchers from India and other countries and published in the journal Nature, found that the virus of B.1.617.2 lineage is eight times more likely than the original to escape vaccine-induced immunity. It is also six times more likely to re-infect people who have recovered from covid.

These staggering numbers offer an explanation for the catastrophic onset of summer we suffered this year. Our second wave of infections was whipped up by Delta mostly, though our laxity on genome tracking left us unaware of it at the time. Other findings suggest that even greater vaccination coverage will not help end the pandemic, given the high Delta viral loads found even among the vaccinated, which means jabs can’t reduce transmissions as sharply as we had hoped they would. Covid thus looks set to become endemic, and we may have to give up on its eradication as a near-term goal. Vaccines do reduce Delta infection severity and, therefore, save lives. So it’s reassuring that our jab rate has improved lately.

