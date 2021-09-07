The Delta difference

These staggering numbers offer an explanation for the catastrophic onset of summer we suffered this year. Our second wave of infections was whipped up by Delta mostly, though our laxity on genome tracking left us unaware of it at the time. Other findings suggest that even greater vaccination coverage will not help end the pandemic, given the high Delta viral loads found even among the vaccinated, which means jabs can’t reduce transmissions as sharply as we had hoped they would. Covid thus looks set to become endemic, and we may have to give up on its eradication as a near-term goal. Vaccines do reduce Delta infection severity and, therefore, save lives. So it’s reassuring that our jab rate has improved lately.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}