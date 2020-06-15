The dilemma of compulsive theatre-goers

What is the allure of watching a move in a dark hall? Or, more generally, does movie-going—as opposed to using a screen at home—offer significant value addition as an experience? A survey conducted in May across 235 Indian cities by the ticket-selling site BookMyShow revealed that more than half the regulars among urban theatre-goers were keen to be ushered back into halls within 15-90 days of our lockdown’s lifting. Almost all respondents expected strict safety protocols in place to minimize the risk of corona contagion. Cinema has been an intimate part of Indian existence, no doubt, but that are multiple ways to catch a film online. Even new releases—some of them anyway—are on the internet now. So what explains the love of theatres?

One explanation is that leaving home to watch a film is a classic Indian family outing, and that is precisely what most people locked at home have been yearning for. In this analysis, the value addition is literally experiential. A change of scene, with new sights and sounds, is its own reward. What would a film be without a good little family tussle over sharing a tub of popcorn? Moreover, the darkness of a hall adds to narrative intimacy. A cinema seat allows few distractions. Lack of light grants a story its emotional grip, especially those that squeeze out tears and play a cathartic role in people’s lives. Audiences are less likely to cry with the lights on.

One explanation is that leaving home to watch a film is a classic Indian family outing, and that is precisely what most people locked at home have been yearning for. In this analysis, the value addition is literally experiential. A change of scene, with new sights and sounds, is its own reward. What would a film be without a good little family tussle over sharing a tub of popcorn? Moreover, the darkness of a hall adds to narrative intimacy. A cinema seat allows few distractions. Lack of light grants a story its emotional grip, especially those that squeeze out tears and play a cathartic role in people's lives. Audiences are less likely to cry with the lights on.

Yet, a visit to a movie hall may be too risky for several more months. Sure, alternate seats could be kept empty and shows spaced out for thorough hall clean-ups; perhaps sheer plastic “seat cubicles" could be considered. Even so, cinema fans would be safer trying to simulate the experience at home.